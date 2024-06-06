Phoenix faces conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Lynx (6-2, 4-1 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-6, 2-4 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (6-2, 4-1 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-6, 2-4 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx visits Phoenix Mercury for a Western Conference matchup.

Phoenix went 2-18 in Western Conference action and 8-12 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mercury averaged 19.1 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Minnesota finished 19-21 overall last season while going 12-8 in Western Conference action. The Lynx averaged 6.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

