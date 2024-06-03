Phillies place OF Brandon Marsh on injured list with right hamstring strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a strained…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a strained right hamstring.

The NL East leaders also put infielder Kody Clemens on the 10-day IL with low back spasms. Outfielder David Dahl and utilityman Weston Wilson were promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and right-hander Michael Rucker was transferred to the 60-day IL.

The 30-year-old Dahl was in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against NL Central-leading Milwaukee. It was Dahl’s first major league game since April 4, 2023, for San Diego against Arizona.

Dahl was selected by Colorado in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft. He agreed to a minor league contract with Philadelphia in February.

Marsh, 26, got hurt while he was running the bases during Sunday night’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. He is battling .265 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 52 games.

