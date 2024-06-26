Phil Foden has left England’s Euro 2024 camp for “pressing family matter”

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Phil Foden has “temporarily” left England’s Euro 2024 base and returned to the U.K. for a…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Phil Foden has “temporarily” left England’s Euro 2024 base and returned to the U.K. for a “pressing family matter”, the Football Association said Wednesday.

English soccer’s governing body did not elaborate on the reason for Foden’s departure.

The Manchester City forward played in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.