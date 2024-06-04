Outfielder Avisaíl García designated for assignment by Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins parted ways with one of their unsuccessful and costly free agent signings when they…

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins parted ways with one of their unsuccessful and costly free agent signings when they designated veteran outfielder Avisaíl García for assignment on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old García failed to fulfill expectations during his two full seasons in Miami. García signed a four-year, $53 million free agent deal before the 2022 season but his tenure with the Marlins consisted of poor offensive production and multiple stints on the injured list. García was currently sidelined because of a left hamstring strain and recently completed rehab games with Triple-A Jacksonville.

“Since I’ve been here Avi’s been really great to me,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “A good teammate. Unfortunately, he had a lot of injuries. He was on the IL more than he played.”

In García’s first season, injuries limited him to 98 games and he hit .224, with eight home runs and 35 RBI. Last season, the production worsened as García appeared in 37 games and hit three homers. He played in 18 games this season, relegated to a platoon role before encountering another injury setback.

During the club’s opening homestand this season, García became the target of repeated jeers from Marlins fans.

Before joining the Marlins, García hit 29 homers and drove in 86 runs — both career highs — with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. The 13-year veteran made the AL All-Star team as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2017.

“He’s done a lot in the game. Not a lot of guys can say that,” Schumaker said.

The Marlins are contractually obligated to pay García for the remainder of the season and $12 million in 2025. The contract also includes a buyout in excess of $5 million for 2026.

