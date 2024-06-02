Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA Tournament game between…

NCAA Tournament game between Oregon State, UC Irvine suspended until Monday

The Associated Press

June 2, 2024, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The NCAA Tournament game at the Corvallis Regional between No. 15 national seed Oregon State and UC Irvine was suspended Sunday night with the Beavers leading 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Oregon State (44-14) scored five runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead after UC Irvine (45-13) scored four times in the bottom of the first.

The game will resume on Monday where it left off. If UC Irvine wins a second game will follow to decide the regional championship with a berth in the super regionals on the line.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up