NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance

Georgia 8, Army 7

Game 3 – Army vs. Georgia Tech, noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

LSU 4, Wofford 3

Game 3 – Wofford vs. LIU, noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Virginia 4, Penn 2

Game 3 – Penn vs. St. John’s (NY), noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Coastal Carolina 13, Vanderbilt 3

Game 3 – Vanderbilt vs. High Point, noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Game 3 – Grambling vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

UC Irvine 13, Nicholls 12

Game 3 – Nicholls vs. Tulane, 4 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Arkansas 17, SE Missouri 9

Game 2 – Louisiana Tech (45-17) vs. Kansas St. (32-24), noon

Game 3 – SE Missouri vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Evansville 4, East Carolina 1

Game 3 – East Carolina vs. Wake Forest, noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Indiana 10, Southern Miss. 4

Game 3 – Southern Miss. vs. N. Kentucky, noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Kentucky 10, W. Michigan 8

Game 3 – W. Michigan vs. Indiana St., noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

UConn 4, Duke 1

Game 3 – Duke vs. Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

South Carolina 8, James Madison 7, 10 innings

Game 3 – James Madison vs. South Carolina, noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Oregon 5, San Diego 4, 11 innings

Game 3 – San Diego vs. Fresno St., 4 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Florida 5, Nebraska 2

Game 3 – Nebraska vs. Niagara, 2 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Florida St. 7, Stetson 2

Game 3 – Stetson vs. Alabama, noon

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

West Virginia 4, Dallas Baptist 1

Game 3 – Dallas Baptist vs. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

