NASCAR Craftsman Truck Toyota 200 Results

Saturday At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill. Lap length: 1.25 miles (Start position in parentheses)

Saturday

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Ill.

Lap length: 1.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Corey Heim, Toyota, 160 laps, 52 points.

2. (2) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 160, 53.

3. (3) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 160, 50.

4. (1) Ty Majeski, Ford, 160, 53.

5. (17) Layne Riggs, Ford, 160, 32.

6. (11) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 160, 33.

7. (8) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 160, 40.

8. (6) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 160, 36.

9. (16) Andres Perez de Lara, Chevrolet, 160, 28.

10. (27) Luke Fenhaus, Ford, 160, 27.

11. (5) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 160, 30.

12. (14) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 160, 27.

13. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 25.

14. (4) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 160, 28.

15. (12) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 160, 22.

16. (13) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 160, 21.

17. (10) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 160, 29.

18. (28) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 160, 19.

19. (24) Lawless Alan, Ford, 160, 18.

20. (19) Matt Crafton, Ford, 160, 17.

21. (32) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 159, 16.

22. (18) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 159, 15.

23. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 159, 14.

24. (15) Jake Garcia, Ford, 159, 13.

25. (20) Vicente Salas, Chevrolet, 157, 12.

26. (29) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 156, 11.

27. (30) Keith McGee, Ford, 156, 10.

28. (31) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, 155, 9.

29. (25) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 153, 8.

30. (7) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 152, 11.

31. (21) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, engine, 126, 6.

32. (23) Colby Howard, Toyota, accident, 46, 5.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.797 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 1 minute, 27 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.854 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Majeski 0-15; C.Eckes 16-17; T.Majeski 18-37; T.Gray 38-54; B.Rhodes 55-65; T.Majeski 66-72; K.McGee 73; T.Ankrum 74-77; C.Heim 78-115; T.Majeski 116; N.Sanchez 117-126; T.Gray 127-128; C.Purdy 129-133; C.Heim 134-160

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 2 times for 65 laps; T.Majeski, 4 times for 43 laps; T.Gray, 2 times for 19 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 11 laps; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 10 laps; C.Purdy, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Ankrum, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 2 laps; K.McGee, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Heim, 4; C.Eckes, 2; N.Sanchez, 2; R.Caruth, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Eckes, 506; 2. C.Heim, 475; 3. N.Sanchez, 453; 4. T.Majeski, 442; 5. T.Gray, 365; 6. R.Caruth, 357; 7. T.Ankrum, 343; 8. B.Rhodes, 329; 9. T.Gray, 321; 10. G.Enfinger, 319; 11. S.Friesen, 293; 12. D.Dye, 282; 13. M.Crafton, 273; 14. C.Purdy, 267; 15. J.Garcia, 250; 16. L.Riggs, 243.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

