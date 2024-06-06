Mexican winger Chucky Lozano signed by San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Soccer expansion team San Diego FC has signed winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano as the…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Soccer expansion team San Diego FC has signed winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano as the club’s first designated player.

Lozano signed a four-year deal through the 2028 season, the team said in its announcement Thursday. Financial terms were not released.

San Diego FC will become the league’s 30th team when it begins play next season.

Lozano will remain with his current club, PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, throughout the 2024 season. He’ll be formally transferred to San Diego on Jan. 1.

“It’s exciting to be part of history as we build a Club that will compete for championships in MLS. In every country I have played, I always strive to leave a mark, and making an impact in San Diego and MLS is very important to me.

Lozano, a 28-year-old native of Mexico City, has also played for Pachuca in Liga MX and Italian top-tier club Napoli.

He has 18 goals in 70 appearances with the Mexican national team and played in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

“We are thrilled to have him join our Club as we look to build a team that will challenge for trophies. ‘Chucky’ is one of the most decorated Mexican internationals in the world, and we look forward to seeing him shine in San Diego and MLS in 2025,” San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn said in a statement.

