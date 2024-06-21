Mbappé out of France’s starting lineup and on bench for Euro 2024 clash with Netherlands

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been left out of France’s starting lineup for its European Championship clash with…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been left out of France’s starting lineup for its European Championship clash with the Netherlands. He was named among the substitutes.

Mbappé hadn’t been certain to start on Friday after breaking his nose on Monday in the opening 1-0 win over Austria.

Mbappé trained wearing a face mask on Thursday and coach Didier Deschamps sounded optimistic that his star forward would be able to play.

But Deschamps evidently decided it was not worth the risk to start him against the physical Dutch defenders.

