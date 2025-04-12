New Zealander Phillips is ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to a groin injury

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Gujarat Titans’ batter Glenn Phillips of New Zealand has been ruled out of the remainder of…

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Gujarat Titans’ batter Glenn Phillips of New Zealand has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a groin injury.

Phillips sustained the injury when he came on as a substitute fielder during Gujarat’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6.

The IPL said in a statement on Saturday that Phillips has “returned to New Zealand.”

Phillips did not have a chance to start in any of the five Gujarat games this season. He is the second overseas player of the franchise to leave the tournament early after Kagiso Rabada of South Africa returned home on April 3 to deal with a personal matter.

It was not clear when Rabada will rejoin the team.

Gujarat has eight points from four wins in five games and is joint leader with Delhi Capitals, which has won all of its four games and also has eight points.

Jos Buttler of England, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sherfane Rutherford of the West Indies are the overseas players who have played for Gujarat this season. It also has South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and Afghanistan’s Karim Janat as overseas players in its ranks.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.