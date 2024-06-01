Mazza’s two-hitter, Gillespie’s home run lead Southern Miss past Northern Kentucky 6-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Niko Mazza pitched a two-hit shutout, Davis Gillespie hit a two-run home run and Southern Miss…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Niko Mazza pitched a two-hit shutout, Davis Gillespie hit a two-run home run and Southern Miss defeated Northern Kentucky 6-0 in an elimination game at the Knoxville Regional on Saturday.

Southern Miss (42-19) stayed alive to play Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s later game between Indiana and Tennessee. Northern Kentucky (35-24) was eliminated.

Mazza (9-3) struck out three and walked two batters. He had seven 1-2-3 innings and only one baserunner reached third base.

Gillespie went 3-for-5 and his home run in the fourth inning staked the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 lead. Southern Miss added three runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Nick Monistere and a two-run single by Braden Luke.

Slade Wilks’ sacrifice fly in the seventh inning capped the scoring.

