Marte hits a 3-run triple and Mets erase an early deficit for a 10-9 win over skidding Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte ripped a bases-loaded triple in the first inning and drove in four runs, J.D.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte ripped a bases-loaded triple in the first inning and drove in four runs, J.D. Martinez homered for the second consecutive game and the New York Mets held off the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9 on Friday night.

Trailing by five and down to their final out, the Diamondbacks got a three-run homer from Joc Pederson and a solo shot from Christian Walker on consecutive pitches from Reed Garrett before he struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to end it.

“Got the job done,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Mark Vientos had three singles and two RBIs, hours after taking over the everyday job at third base when the Mets made a series of roster moves. Luis Severino (3-2) recovered from a rocky start and New York (24-33) won back-to-back games for the first time since May 6-7 in St. Louis.

“It’s been a while,” Mendoza said. “It’s a good feeling, and we’ll get going here. We’ve got a lot of good players.”

The brief winning streak comes after Francisco Lindor called a players-only meeting following a 10-3 loss Wednesday to the Dodgers that left the frustrated Mets with 15 losses in 19 games.

“I think it’s made a tangible difference,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said, “kind of confronting the elephant in the room.”

Vientos said the vibe in the clubhouse is “completely different” since the meeting and everyone is “following the energy” supplied by Lindor in the leadoff spot.

“We walk in, the room feels light,” Vientos said. “It’s a kid’s game. Let’s have fun and just play.”

Lindor had two more hits Friday, including an RBI double that extended his hitting streak to 10 games, after going 4 for 4 with a homer Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against Arizona.

Eugenio Suárez hit his 250th career homer and Pederson had four RBIs for the Diamondbacks (25-32), who dropped their fifth straight. The defending National League champions fell a season-worst seven games under .500.

“I feel like my sinker’s just become (batting practice) right now,” starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery said. “Got to find a way to get it to move and be down in the zone. But, just wasted a good offensive night for the guys tonight and really stunk it up for ’em.”

New York has won 21 of its past 25 versus the Diamondbacks, and 17 of the last 19 meetings at home.

Pete Alonso added an RBI double on Fireworks Night at Citi Field as the Mets teed off on Montgomery (3-3) and finished with 14 hits overall. After falling behind 3-0, they scored four times in the bottom of the first and reached double digits in runs for the first time since a 16-4 win April 11 at Atlanta.

“I feel like I’m just throwing and not even pitching anymore,” said Montgomery, who gave up nine hits and a career-high eight runs in four innings. The left-hander has a 5.48 ERA after eight starts with his new team.

Marte’s triple to left-center was only the second all year for New York. Martinez launched a two-run homer to right in the sixth. Both players spent part of one season with Arizona.

“Everyone is starting to kind of catch their rhythm,” Marte said through a translator.

After managing just nine runs over the previous six games, Arizona scored three in the first inning before Severino settled down. He threw 97 pitches in 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs — four earned — and six hits.

The right-hander said early in the game he wasn’t feeling well, so he spoke to a team nutritionist and got a boost after chewing some energy gummies.

“He kept fighting. He found a way,” Mendoza said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen went on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and RHP Slade Cecconi was recalled from Triple-A Reno. … All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (right meniscus tear) was scheduled to get three at-bats as the DH during his first rehab game in the Arizona Complex League.

Mets: C Francisco Alvarez (left thumb surgery) had a planned day off on his rehab assignment after hitting a three-run homer Thursday in his first game at Double-A Binghamton. He is scheduled to catch seven innings Saturday. … RHP Drew Smith (shoulder soreness) pitched a perfect inning for Triple-A Syracuse. One more rehab outing and he might be ready to come off the injured list, Mendoza said.

UP NEXT

In a pregame ceremony Saturday, the Mets will retire the No. 18 worn by outfielder Darryl Strawberry from 1983-90.

Cecconi (1-4, 6.12 ERA) will start for Arizona instead of LHP Blake Walston. LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16) goes for New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.