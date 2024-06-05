Man City vs. the Premier League in court, reports say

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City is reportedly taking legal action against the English Premier League. It has been reported…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City is reportedly taking legal action against the English Premier League.

It has been reported an arbitration meeting will take place over the legality of the league’s rules regarding commercial revenues from entities linked to clubs’ ownership. The rules are designed to ensure any such commercial deals represent “fair market value.”

City is owned by the ruling family of Abu Dhabi and its sponsors include Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways.

The Times says it has seen a 165-page legal document in which City is said to claim it is the victim of “discrimination” over the regulations.

The league’s Associated Party Transaction rules were introduced in December 2021 and amendments were agreed last February.

The rules prevent clubs from artificially inflating commercial deals to gain an “unfair advantage over domestic competitors.”

The league said in February the amendments would “further enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the system.” However, they were not unanimously agreed upon.

The arbitration meeting will reportedly last two weeks, starting from Monday.

The Associated Press asked the Premier League and Manchester City for comment.

City has already been accused by the league of more than 100 breaches of its rules, including financial wrongdoing, which the club denies.

Premier League clubs will meet for their Annual General Meeting on Thursday when they will discuss the scrapping of VAR and the introduction of a spending cap.

