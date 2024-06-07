AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Soto, New York, .318; Witt, Kansas City, .317; Perez, Kansas City, .309; Rutschman, Baltimore, .307; Peña, Houston, .305;…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Soto, New York, .318; Witt, Kansas City, .317; Perez, Kansas City, .309; Rutschman, Baltimore, .307; Peña, Houston, .305; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .298; Guerrero, Toronto, .295; J.Smith, Texas, .290; Judge, New York, .289; Volpe, New York, .288.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 54; Soto, New York, 49; Henderson, Baltimore, 47; Judge, New York, 47; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 47; Volpe, New York, 46; Semien, Texas, 45; K.Tucker, Houston, 42; Garcia, Kansas City, 41; Greene, Detroit, 40.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 60; Judge, New York, 54; Soto, New York, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 45; Rutschman, Baltimore, 43; Henderson, Baltimore, 42; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 41; Perez, Kansas City, 41; K.Tucker, Houston, 40; A.García, Texas, 40.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 80; Soto, New York, 76; Rutschman, Baltimore, 74; Volpe, New York, 74; Altuve, Houston, 73; Peña, Houston, 73; Ja.Duran, Boston, 70; Guerrero, Toronto, 70; Perez, Kansas City, 69; Alvarez, Houston, 68; Garcia, Kansas City, 68.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 19; Bleday, Oakland, 18; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 17; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 16; Witt, Kansas City, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 15; J.Smith, Texas, 15; Torkelson, Detroit, 15; 6 tied at 14.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Volpe, New York, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 6; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 21; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Henderson, Baltimore, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Soto, New York, 17; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 16; Stanton, New York, 15; Devers, Boston, 13; Seager, Texas, 13; A.García, Texas, 13.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Garcia, Kansas City, 14; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 14; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 14; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Volpe, New York, 12; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Mateo, Baltimore, 10; K.Tucker, Houston, 10.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 9-1; Gil, New York, 8-1; Rodón, New York, 8-2; Skubal, Detroit, 7-1; Burnes, Baltimore, 6-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 6-2; Bello, Boston, 6-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 6-3; Houck, Boston, 6-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 6-6.

ERA_Gil, New York, 1.82; Houck, Boston, 1.91; Skubal, Detroit, 1.97; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.13; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.26; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.37; Singer, Kansas City, 2.76; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.78; Berríos, Toronto, 2.80; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.99.

STRIKEOUTS_Flaherty, Detroit, 94; Crochet, Chicago, 93; Ragans, Kansas City, 89; Skubal, Detroit, 86; Gil, New York, 85; Houck, Boston, 84; L.Castillo, Seattle, 81; López, Minnesota, 79; Ryan, Minnesota, 77; Bibee, Cleveland, 76; Burnes, Baltimore, 76; Gilbert, Seattle, 76.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.