Magbegor leads Seattle against Las Vegas after 21-point game

Seattle Storm (6-3, 1-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-2, 3-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the Las Vegas Aces after Ezi Magbegor scored 21 points in the Storm’s 80-62 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas finished 18-2 in Western Conference action and 19-1 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aces averaged 8.1 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Seattle finished 8-12 in Western Conference games and 11-29 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Storm averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (foot).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

