LSU rallies from big deficit to defeat Wofford 13-6 and advance to Chapel Hill final

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Josh Pearson had four RBI, Griffin Herring pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in relief, and LSU rolled past Wofford 13-6 on Sunday to reach the championship round of the Chapel Hill Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Defending national champion LSU (42-22) advanced to the regional final later Sunday against North Carolina. The Tar Heels sent LSU to the elimination round with a 6-2 decision on Saturday.

After falling behind 5-0 in the first inning on Sunday, LSU tied it in the sixth and scored seven runs in the last three innings to put the game away.

The Tigers scored two in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Jake Brown and a single by Alex Milazzo to take an 8-6 lead.

The Tigers scored three more in the eighth on a double by Pearson and two-run single by Brady Neal.

Jared Jones drove in a run with a single in the ninth and Pearson added a sacrifice fly.

Herring entered with two out and the bases loaded in the first inning. Although all three inherited runners would score, he settled down and allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. He finished the seventh inning before coming out of the game.

Wofford (42-20) took advantage of some sloppy play in the first inning and scored five runs, the big hit being Jack Renwick’s two-run double with the bases loaded. The Terriers managed one run and four hits the rest of the way.

Pearson went 3-for-4 and scored four times to go with his four RBI. Braswell was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Neal drove in three runs. ___

