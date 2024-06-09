LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says its former captain Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital. The Premier League club…

The Premier League club is providing support to the family of the 68-year-old former Scotland international, who retired in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

“The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital,” Liverpool said in a statement on Sunday.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Hansen joined Liverpool from Scottish team Partick Thistle in 1977. The defender won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for Liverpool.

