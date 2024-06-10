Libema Open Results

Monday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €690,135
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Luca Nardi, Italy, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 7-5, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-1, 6-3.
Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 10-7.
Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, def. David Pel and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-2, 3-6, 12-10.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aldila Sutjiadi (2), Indonesia, def. Michaella Krajicek and Isabelle Haverlag, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.
Liudmila Samsonova and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Ingrid Gamarra Martins, Brazil, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
