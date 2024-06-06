Las Vegas takes down Dallas 95-81

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 36 points, 14 rebounds and six steals to help the Las Vegas Aces…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 36 points, 14 rebounds and six steals to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday night.

Wilson became the first play in WNBA history to have at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a game. She scored 12 of her team’s opening 20 points and Tiffany Hayes made her first basket in a Las Vegas uniform to build a 22-6 lead.

The Aces led 29-16 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 63% from the field.

Las Vegas led by as many as 20 points in the first half before Dallas rallied to get within 47-42 at the break. Wilson finished the half with 20 points and nine of Las Vegas’ 18 field goals.

LYNX 86, SPARKS 62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 25 points and nine rebounds, and Minnesota Lynx eased by Los Angeles for coach Cheryl Reeve’s 307th regular-season victory.

Reeve moved past Bill Laimbeer (306) for second on the WNBA list, trailing just Mike Thibault with 379.

Collier scored 11 points in the first quarter to help Minnesota build a 27-12 lead. The Lynx led 45-26 at the break as Los Angeles made just 10 of 44 shots from the field (23%).

Kayla McBride scored eight straight Minnesota points in the third quarter to make it 58-34 before the Lynx extended it to a 28-point advantage less than a minute later. Collier banked in a jumper just before the shot clock for a 70-56 lead with 6:01 left.

