Klopp at Wembley to watch former club Dortmund in Champions League final and draws cheers

LONDON (AP) — Jurgen Klopp was warmly received by Borussia Dortmund fans inside Wembley Stadium before kickoff of the Champions…

LONDON (AP) — Jurgen Klopp was warmly received by Borussia Dortmund fans inside Wembley Stadium before kickoff of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The former Liverpool manager led Dortmund to the final in 2013, also at Wembley. Dortmund lost to Bayern Munich 2-1.

Klopp, who left Liverpool after nearly nine seasons, was seated in what appeared to be a corporate box. He was shown on the big screen and drew cheers when he smiled and pumped both fists in the air.

The 56-year-old Klopp coached Dortmund for seven years before moving to Liverpool in October 2015. Klopp took Liverpool to three finals and won one, in 2019. He’s said he’s taking time off from coaching.

Klopp joined Dortmund fans in singing “ You’ll Never Walk Alone ” before kickoff.

The Wembley response to José Mourinho, who stopped for selfies with fans a few hours before kickoff, was less enthusiastic. Mourinho reportedly is close to becoming coach of Fenerbahce in Turkey.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.