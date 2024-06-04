Jayda Coleman’s homer sends defending champ Oklahoma to WCWS finals with 6-5 win over Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jayda Coleman hit a game-ending homer in the eighth inning to give Oklahoma a 6-5 victory…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jayda Coleman hit a game-ending homer in the eighth inning to give Oklahoma a 6-5 victory over Florida in the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Tuesday, moving the Sooners into the championship series with a chance at an unprecedented fourth straight title.

Coleman sent Keagan Rothrock’s 154th pitch of the game just past the outstretched glove of left fielder Korbe Ortis and over the fence. She thrust her arms above her head as she rounded the bases and was mobbed by teammates at the plate as fans screamed in the stadium just a half-hour drive from the Oklahoma campus in Norman.

The second-seeded Sooners (57-7) will play No. 1 seed Texas (55-8) in the best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday night. Oklahoma has won five of the past seven national titles and seven overall. Texas has never won a national title.

Oklahoma defeated Texas in the championship series in 2022. This year, Texas won the Big 12 regular-season title while Oklahoma won the conference tournament. The rival schools both will leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next season.

Texas is 3-0 in the World Series this year, each game a one-hit shutout.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, lost to Florida 9-3 a day earlier and had to rally from a three-run deficit in Tuesday’s elimination game.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.