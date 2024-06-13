India beats United States at the cricket Twenty20 World Cup, West Indies defeats New Zealand

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — There was no upset this time for the United States as the home team was easily…

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — There was no upset this time for the United States as the home team was easily beaten by cricket heavyweights India at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century powered India to a seven-wicket win over the U.S., which had shocked Pakistan last week.

With the win, India reached the Super 8 round. The U.S. can advance by beating Ireland on Friday.

In a later match at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Sherfane Rutherford scored a late 68 runs from 39 deliveries to help the West Indies in their great escape — the co-hosts beat New Zealand by 13 runs.

The Caribbean side, 149-9 in its 20 overs, was 76-7 before its Rutherford-led recovery to victory. Alzarri Joseph took four New Zealand wickets and Gudakesh Motie three — including New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s wicket for 1 — to restrict the Black Caps to 136-9.

On Long Island, Yadvav’s 50 runs came off 49 balls and included two boundaries and two sixes. He put on 72 runs off 65 balls in an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand with Shivam Dube, who scored 31 not out as India finished with 111-3 in 18.2 overs in reply to 110-8 by the United States.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took 4-9 in four overs to restrict the co-hosts after India had won the toss and opted to field at the Nassau County International Stadium.

After the U.S. scored 110 runs — well short of an average T20 tally — it was India’s turn to bat.

India was in early trouble in its chase as Indian-born medium pacer Saurabh Netravalkar continued his golden run for the Americans.

After bowling the co-hosts to the upset over Pakistan, he celebrated the wickets of Indian superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Kohli was caught behind for a golden duck — dismissed off the first delivery he faced — in what surely will become a career highlight for Netravalkar. Sharma fell to a slower delivery after just 3 runs, as Netravalkar finished with 2-18 in four overs.

Rishabh Pant scored 18 off 20 balls batting at number three, but was bowled off an Ali Khan delivery that slowed low. India was down to 39-3 in 7.3 overs with the U.S. raising visions of an even bigger shock.

Earlier, Singh picked two wickets in the very first over as the Americans went down to 3-2.

He trapped opener Shayan Jahangir lbw for a golden duck, while Andries Gous was out caught for two. Steven Taylor scored 24 off 30 balls to help recover the innings.

Singh returned later on to dismiss top-scorer Nitish Kumar for 27. His knock anchored the innings after the U.S. was down to 56-4 in 11.4 overs.

West Indies beat New Zealand

Left-hander Rutherford turned the home team’s fortunes around, going to the wicket with the West Indies reeling at 22-4 after 5.4 overs. Rutherford scored 18 off the last over, including a six and a boundary off the last two deliveries from Mitchell Santner.

Rutherford went on the attack as the West Indies added 58-2 in the last five overs, working in short, sharp partnerships with the tailenders.

He was 15 off 14 deliveries when star allrounder Andre Russell was out for 14 in the 13th over to make the total 76-7, and accelerated with the lower-order to defy the New Zealand attack in a counter-attacking, 72-minute innings containing six sixes and two boundaries.

“It’s a good feeling, to help my team. That is what we live for and work hard for,” Rutherford said in an interview after the West Indies innings. “It was a very tough surface to start on. I think 149 is a brilliant score on this wicket.

New Zealand started well after winning the toss and sending the West Indies in, with Trent Boult (3-16) bowling opener Johnson Charles on the last ball of the first over.

Tim Southee (2-21), recalled after missing New Zealand’s opening loss to Afghanistan, had dangerman Nicholas Pooran caught behind for 12 in the fourth over, trigging a run of three wickets for three runs.

Lockie Ferguson deceived Roston Chase with a slower ball to make it 21-3 and skipper Rovman Powell (1) was caught behind off Southee five balls later.

Russell went on the counterattack with 14 runs off seven balls but his dismissal — caught in the deep of Boult’s bowling — appeared to be an insurmountable setback until Rutherford took up the challenge.

