Live Radio
Home » Sports » Guardians starter Ben Lively…

Guardians starter Ben Lively ‘good to go’ after being examined for possible injury

The Associated Press

June 11, 2024, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Ben Lively, who underwent tests after leaving Saturday’s game with some tightness, is “good to go” for his next start, manager Stephen Vogt said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old right-hander was examined back in Cleveland after pitching Saturday night in Miami. He left after five innings and 65 pitches but still won his fifth straight start as the Guardians beat the Marlins 8-0.

“He just had a little tightness,” Vogt said before Tuesday’s game against Cincinnati. “He should be in line to make his next start. You know how we do it — always be as cautious as possible. He had an off day. Everything checked out. He’s good to go.”

Lively (6-2) could pitch again as early as this weekend in Toronto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up