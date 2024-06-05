Giants look to end slide in matchup with the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (29-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-32, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (29-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-32, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -120, Giants +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to stop their six-game skid with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 15-15 record in home games and a 29-32 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank ninth in the NL with 57 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

San Francisco has a 29-33 record overall and a 12-19 record in road games. The Giants are 19-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 10-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

