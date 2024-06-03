Giants aim to stop 4-game losing streak, play the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (29-31, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-32, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (29-31, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-32, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to break a four-game skid with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 13-15 record in home games and a 27-32 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 13-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 12-17 on the road and 29-31 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams match up Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 12-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a .248 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, eight walks and 31 RBI. Brett Wisely is 12-for-31 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: day-to-day (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

