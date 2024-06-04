Giants aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (29-32, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-32, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (29-32, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-32, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (4-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -119, Giants -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop a five-game losing streak with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 14-15 in home games and 28-32 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks eighth in the NL.

San Francisco is 29-32 overall and 12-18 on the road. Giants hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads Arizona with 12 home runs while slugging .466. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 8-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 16 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .238 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 10-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

