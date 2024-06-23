Germany gets late goal to draw 1-1 with Switzerland to finish top of Euro 2024 group

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany found a stoppage-time goal from substitute Niclas Füllkrug to draw 1-1 with Switzerland on Sunday…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany found a stoppage-time goal from substitute Niclas Füllkrug to draw 1-1 with Switzerland on Sunday and ensure the host nation finished top of its group.

Füllkrug rose high in a crowded penalty area to head into the far corner of the net past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Switzerland had impressed while protecting a 28th-minute goal from Dan Ndoye’s clever volleyed shot.

The point for each team ensured Germany finished top and Switzerland second in Group A. Scotland and Hungary were playing for third place in a late-finishing game in Stuttgart.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.