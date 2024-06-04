Fried strikes out 13 and Albies hits a 3-run homer to power the Braves past the Red Sox 8-3

BOSTON (AP) — Max Fried struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking…

BOSTON (AP) — Max Fried struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Orlando Arcia added a solo shot in the seventh for the Braves, who improved to 3-0 this season against Boston.

Fried (6-2) allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits while working seven innings or more for sixth time in his past eight starts.

He topped his previous best of 11 strikeouts, which he had done twice, more recently on Sept. 30, 2019 against the Chicago White Sox.

Fried struck out the side in the first and didn’t allow a hit until Dominic Smith homered in the third to pull Boston within 2-1. Two errors in the first inning by first baseman Smith helped Atlanta to an early lead.

After tying it at 3-all in the fifth, the Braves blew it open in the sixth when Albies went deep against Kutter Crawford (2-5) after Austin Riley led off with a walk and Marcell Ozuna reached on an infield single.

Albies drove a 1-0 fastball to right center and the large contingent of Atlanta fans that took over a good chunk of Fenway Park erupted in cheers.

Chase Anderson took over for Crawford in the seventh and was quickly tagged for a homer by Orlando Arcia, whose sixth longball of the season stretched Atlanta’s lead to 7-3.

SALE RETURN

The Red Sox welcomed back Braves left-hander Chris Sale, who spent 2017-23 with Boston. Sale stood on the top step of the visitors’ dugout Tuesday night and waved to fans throughout Fenway Park, stopping for a moment to place his hand over his heart in appreciation for the support he received over his years in Boston, which included the 2018 World Series title.

PUT ME IN

Jamie Westbrook, who played in 1,159 games in the minors before making his big league debut Sunday as a pinch-hitter, made his first start in the majors, playing second base and batting fifth. He finished 0 for 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Signed veteran INF Brian Anderson and transferred LHP Tyler Matzek (left elbow soreness) to the 60-day injured list.

Red Sox: Placed OF Wilyer Abreu on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right ankle and recalled C Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Worcester. Abreu has played in 53 games this season and started 40 in right field. He is batting .272 with 14 doubles, two triples and six homers with 22 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (0-1, 5.40 ERA) faces Red Sox RHP Nick Pivetta (2-4, 4.08) on Wednesday in the finale of the two-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.