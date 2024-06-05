Live Radio
French Open Results

French Open Results

The Associated Press

June 5, 2024, 6:15 AM

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €19,280,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Casper Ruud (7), Norway, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-4, 6-1.

