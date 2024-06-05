French Open Results

Wednesday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €19,280,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Casper Ruud (7), Norway, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, walkover.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-4, 6-1.
