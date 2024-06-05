French Open Results

Wednesday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €19,280,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at…

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €19,280,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Casper Ruud (7), Norway, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-4, 6-1.

