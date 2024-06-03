French Open Results

Monday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €19,280,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Elina Svitolina (15), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 6-3.
