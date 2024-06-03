French Open Results

Monday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €19,280,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at…

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Elina Svitolina (15), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 6-3.

