Foster, Brothers, Davis and Capers headline 12 officials for NBA Finals between Celtics, Mavericks

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Foster, Tony Brothers, Marc Davis and James Capers were among the 12 game officials chosen to work the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA announced the selection on Tuesday, two days before Game 1 in Boston.

Also selected were Zach Zarba, John Goble, David Guthrie, Bill Kennedy, Josh Tiven, Courtney Kirkland, James Williams and Kevin Scott.

“Each of these 12 officials have shown excellent skills, focus and commitment throughout the season and in the previous playoff rounds,” said Byron Spruell, NBA President, League Operations. “Congratulations to this group for earning the right to work on the game’s biggest stage, the NBA Finals.”

The officials were selected by the NBA Referee Operations management team based on their performance throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs. Officials were evaluated after each round to determine advancement in this year’s postseason.

Foster has officiated 24 NBA Finals games, followed by Davis with 20, and Brothers at 16.

Tyler Ford and Ben Taylor have been assigned as alternate officials for the championship round.

Individual game assignments are posted the morning of each game.

