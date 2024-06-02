Fogaça scores one minute after subbing in, rallies Timbers to 2-2 draw with Dynamo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nathan Fogaça entered in the 75th minute and scored his first goal of the season in…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nathan Fogaça entered in the 75th minute and scored his first goal of the season in the 76th to rally the Portland Timbers to a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Houston (6-6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute when Sebastian Kowalczyk took a pass from defender Ethan Bartlow and scored his third goal this season and the third of his two-year career. It was the second career assist for Bartlow, who notched one in 21 starts last season.

Portland (5-7-5) pulled even in the 37th minute on Felipe Mora’s eighth goal of the season. Jonathan Rodríguez and Evander had assists.

The Dynamo regained the lead five minutes into the second half on Coco Carrasquilla’s first netter this season — with an assist from Héctor Herrera.

Evander set up Fogaça’s equalizer with his eighth assist of the campaign. Fogaça replaced Diego Chara.

Maxime Crépeau finished with one save for the Timbers.

Andrew Tarbell saved one shot in his third start of the season for the Dynamo.

The Timbers hit the road to play St. Louis City on Saturday. The Dynamo are off until June 15 when they travel to play Atlanta United.

