Fladda pitches 8 scoreless innings, Tulane beats Nicholls 3-0 to stay alive in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Luc Fladda threw eight scoreless innings and Jackson Linn went 2 for 3 with a double,…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Luc Fladda threw eight scoreless innings and Jackson Linn went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run, to help No. 4 seed Tulane to a 3-0 win over third-seeded Nicholls on Saturday in an elimination game at the Corvallis Regional.

Fladda (5-3) gave up four hits and two walks with a strikeout and Jacob Moore pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning — capped when right fielder Ben Romano made a leaping catch at the wall — to earn his sixth save of the season for the Green Wave. Tulane recorded its first shutout in an NCAA regional game since 2004.

Tulane (36-25) plays top-seeded Oregon State — which beat the Green Wave 10-4 on Friday to knock them into the losers’ bracket — or No. 2 seed UC Irvine in an elimination game on Sunday.

Gavin Schulz singled to lead off the top of the second, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Michael Lombardi. Schulz scored on a groundout by Connor Rasmussen, giving Tulane a lead it never relinquished.

Linn doubled to right center and scored three pitches later when Matthias Haas hit a 2-0 pitch for an RBI single to make it 2-0 in the fifth inning.

Lombardi hit a two-out single in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Adam Ebling. Rasmussen walked on four consecutive pitches and Linn drove in Ebling with a single to right to cap the scoring.

Michael Quevedo (5-1) gave up two runs on five hits over 7 1/3 innings but took his first loss of the season for Nicholls (38-22). Catcher Kaden Amundson, the No. 9 hitter, went 2 for 3 with a double.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.