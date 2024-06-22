Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz tops final practice session for Spanish Grand Prix

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Carlos Sainz of Ferrari put in the best lap time during the third and final practice…

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Carlos Sainz of Ferrari put in the best lap time during the third and final practice session for Formula One’s Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

Lando Norris in his McLaren was next, followed by Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race is later at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

It was a hectic morning for Norris. His McLaren team had to evacuate its hospitality suite because of a fire shortly before practice started. Then, once on the track, the British driver made contact with Leclerc’s Ferrari. Stewards investigated the incident before deciding not take disciplinary action.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes had set the fastest time for the two practice sessions held on Friday.

Pole sitters have won 24 of the 33 F1 races held at the 4.6-kilometer (2.8-mile) track located just north of Barcelona.

Verstappen has won five of the seven races he has started from pole position in 2024. He also won at Canada two weeks ago after starting second behind pole sitter George Russell in his Mercedes.

Verstappen, the three-time defending world champion, holds a 56-point lead over Leclerc.

Sainz is aiming to impress at his home race as he decides his future. Ferrari has left him without a seat for 2025 after renewing Leclerc’s contract and stunning the F1 world by luring Hamilton from Mercedes.

