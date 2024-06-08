Evansville beats Tennessee 10-8 to stay alive at Knoxville Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kip Fougerousse, Cal McInnis and Brendan Hord each hit a home run to help Evansville beat…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kip Fougerousse, Cal McInnis and Brendan Hord each hit a home run to help Evansville beat No. 1 national seed Tennessee 10-8 Saturday to avoid elimination at the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional.

The teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Sunday with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

Fougerousse, Brent Widder and McInnis each hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 6-5 and Evansville led the rest of the way.

Blake Burke, Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley each hit a solo home run in the top of the first and Burke’s sacrifice fly scored Dean Curley in the second to give Tennessee (54-12) a 4-0 lead.

Fougerousse scored on a groundout by Widder to get the Aces on the scoreboard in the fourth inning then McInnins followed with a two-run homer to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Dreiling walked to lead off the top of the fifth, stole second and scored on a double by Kavares Tears to give the Volunteers a two-run lead.

Hord and Fougerousse each hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning for Evansville (39-25) and the Purple Aces led 10-5.

Burke walked to lead off the top of the ninth, Billy Amick followed with a single and Dreiling also walked to load the bases with nobody out. Tears drew a four-pitch walk to bring home Burke before Shane Harris replaced Nick Smith on the mound. Curley hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Dreiling, pinch-hitter Cannon Peebles walked to again load the bases but Harris got Cal Stark to strike out swinging before Christian Moore flied out to end the game.

Burke, Ensley and Tears had two RBIs apiece for the Volunteers.

