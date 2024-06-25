Euro 2024: De Bruyne’s Belgium plays Ukraine in a Group E too close to call

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Belgium plays Ukraine on Wednesday with all to play for in Group E at the European…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Belgium plays Ukraine on Wednesday with all to play for in Group E at the European Championship. With all teams in the group on three points after two games, only goal difference separates top to bottom. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local (1900 GMT) in Stuttgart. Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Belgium got its campaign up and running with a 2-0 win against Romania after being shocked by Slovakia in its opening game.

— The No. 3-ranked team in the world is second in the group on goal difference going into the last round of fixtures.

— Ukraine suffered a 3-0 defeat to Romania in its opening game, but responded by beating Slovakia 2-1.

— Both teams know a win will be enough to guarantee their place in the round of 16.

Team news

— Axel Witsel has missed both of Belgium’s games so far and didn’t even travel with the team for the game against Romania.

By the numbers

— This is the first time Belgium and Ukraine have met in international soccer.

— Romelu Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time leading scorer with 85, but he is still to get off the mark at these Euros after having three goals ruled out by VAR.

— Ukraine has advanced to the knockout stage of a Euros once in three previous attempts, reaching the quarterfinals three years ago.

— Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko is playing in his fourth Euros at the age of 34.

What they’re saying

— “For Andriy Yarmolenko, it’s his fourth Euro, and he knows absolutely everything about this tournament, about football. What he has to say to us is priceless.” — Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi.

— ”(Ukraine) have a situation in their country which isn’t easy. They have their hearts set on making their fans and their nation very happy. They will give their all, just like we will.” — Belgium defender Arthur Theate.

