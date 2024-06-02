Dodgers and Rockies meet, winner claims 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (21-36, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-23, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (21-36, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (5-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -312, Rockies +248; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 37-23 overall and 20-12 in home games. The Dodgers have gone 27-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 21-36 record overall and an 8-22 record in road games. The Rockies are 10-25 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, three triples and eight home runs while hitting .319 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10-for-41 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon ranks second on the Rockies with 20 extra base hits (10 doubles and 10 home runs). Jordan Beck is 6-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (arm soreness), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

