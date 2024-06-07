Diamondbacks visit the Padres on 3-game road win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-33, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (32-34, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-33, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (32-34, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (2-4, 4.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (4-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -120, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they face the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 13-20 record in home games and a 32-34 record overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

Arizona has gone 15-17 in road games and 30-33 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 23-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 RBI for the Padres. Kyle Higashioka is 3-for-16 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .279 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 33 RBI. Blaze Alexander is 13-for-29 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .280 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

