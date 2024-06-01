Diamondbacks’ Ginkel escapes with bruised knee when hit by comebacker off bat of Mets’ Nimmo

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel escaped with only a bruise when hit on the inside of his…

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel escaped with only a bruise when hit on the inside of his left knee by a 98.3 mph comebacker off the bat of the New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo in the sixth inning of a 10-5 win on Saturday.

The 30-year-old right-hander fell to the ground and was down for about two minutes as manager Torey Lovullo came to the mound along with an athletic trainer. Ginkel was able to walk off the field, and X-rays were negative.

“Initially I thought it was bad, but after lying there for a second, I could feel my knee was not like in pain but it was just stiff and sore,” Ginkel said. “Hopefully in another day or so, it should be fine.”

A six-year major league veteran, Ginkel got three outs for the win. He is 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA and five saves in 23 relief appearances this season.

The ball ricocheted to catcher Gabriel Moreno, who threw to first to retire Nimmo.

“I’m just happy Gabby was able to make the play,” Ginkel said. “When I was down on the ground, I was like: ‘We get someone out?’”

Ginkel had relieved rookie starter Slade Cecconi with two outs in the fifth inning. Bryce Jarvis replaced Ginkel.

“It already feels a little better right now,” Ginkel said after the game.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen left Thursday’s series opener after six pitches because of a strained right hamstring and went on the 15-day injured list the next day.

