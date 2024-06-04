Dallas hosts Las Vegas following Ogunbowale’s 21-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (4-2, 3-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-4, 2-1 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -6.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings’ 87-76 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Dallas went 22-18 overall and 11-9 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Wings averaged 20.3 assists per game on 32.4 made field goals last season.

Las Vegas went 18-2 in Western Conference play and 34-6 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.3 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

