Cubs take on the Reds looking to end road slide

Chicago Cubs (31-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (31-33, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (1-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -120, Cubs +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to end their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 31-33 record overall and a 16-17 record in home games. The Reds have a 3-11 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 31-33 record overall and a 13-20 record in road games. The Cubs rank fifth in the NL with 64 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Reds hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz ranks second on the Reds with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Jeimer Candelario is 13-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 39 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .287 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

