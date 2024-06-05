Conte confirmed as Napoli coach, becomes team’s 5th manager in just over a year

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Antonio Conte was confirmed as the new Napoli coach on Wednesday, making him the team’s fifth…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Antonio Conte was confirmed as the new Napoli coach on Wednesday, making him the team’s fifth manager in little more than a year for the deposed Serie A champion.

Napoli announced Conte signed a three-year contract, which Italian media reports will earn the former Italy coach six million euros ($6.5 million) a season plus bonuses.

Conte, a league title winner in England and five times in his native Italy, has been away from the dugout for more than a year after leaving Tottenham by mutual consent in March 2023.

Napoli lifted its first Serie A trophy in more than three decades – since the days of Diego Maradona – in 2023, after running away with the league under Luciano Spalletti.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.