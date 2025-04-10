Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 10, 2025, 12:17 AM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 5 (225½) New York
at INDIANA (229½) Cleveland
Atlanta 13½ (228½) at BROOKLYN
at MILWAUKEE 15 (221½) New Orleans
at MEMPHIS 1 (233½) Minnesota

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -132 LA Angels +112
at CLEVELAND -220 Chicago White Sox +184
Minnesota -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -142 at COLORADO +120
at ATLANTA -124 Philadelphia +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -176 Chicago +146
at COLUMBUS -140 Buffalo +116
at FLORIDA -200 Detroit +164
Carolina -118 at WASHINGTON -102
at N.Y ISLANDERS -125 N.Y Rangers +104
at DALLAS -134 Winnipeg +112
at COLORADO -220 Vancouver +180
at UTAH -188 Nashville +155
at LOS ANGELES -375 Anaheim +290
at VEGAS -260 Seattle +210

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

