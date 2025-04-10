NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5 (225½) New York at INDIANA 9½ (229½) Cleveland Atlanta 13½ (228½)…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5 (225½) New York at INDIANA 9½ (229½) Cleveland Atlanta 13½ (228½) at BROOKLYN at MILWAUKEE 15 (221½) New Orleans at MEMPHIS 1 (233½) Minnesota

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -132 LA Angels +112 at CLEVELAND -220 Chicago White Sox +184 Minnesota -118 at KANSAS CITY +100 Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -142 at COLORADO +120 at ATLANTA -124 Philadelphia +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -176 Chicago +146 at COLUMBUS -140 Buffalo +116 at FLORIDA -200 Detroit +164 Carolina -118 at WASHINGTON -102 at N.Y ISLANDERS -125 N.Y Rangers +104 at DALLAS -134 Winnipeg +112 at COLORADO -220 Vancouver +180 at UTAH -188 Nashville +155 at LOS ANGELES -375 Anaheim +290 at VEGAS -260 Seattle +210

