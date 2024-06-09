Connecticut hosts Indiana following Clark’s 30-point game

Indiana Fever (3-9, 2-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (9-1, 6-1 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana Fever (3-9, 2-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (9-1, 6-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Connecticut Sun after Caitlin Clark scored 30 points in the Fever’s 85-83 win against the Washington Mystics.

The Sun are 6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Fever are 2-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana has a 1-7 record against opponents above .500.

Connecticut is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 88-84 in the last matchup on May 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sun. Brionna Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 60.6%.

Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Fever: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.