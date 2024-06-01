Clemson moves to 2-0 for first time in 13 years in a regional beating Coastal Carolina 4-3

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Shortstop Jacob Hinderleider went 5 for 5 and Cam Cannarella’s deep sacrifice fly to the left-field…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Shortstop Jacob Hinderleider went 5 for 5 and Cam Cannarella’s deep sacrifice fly to the left-field wall produced the game-winning run as Clemson beat Coastal Carolina 4-3 on Saturday in the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson’s Alden Mathes started the top of ninth getting hit by a pitch. Hinderleider followed with a single to left advancing Mathes to third. Cannarella, whose shot appeared to be leaving the park, drove in Mathes on the first pitch he saw.

Austin Gordon entered in relief in the bottom of the ninth, striking out the Chanticleers’ first two batters and getting the third to fly out to left to end it. Clemson (43-14) — which never trailed — is 2-0 for the first time in a regional since 2011.

Coastal Carolina’s Zack Beach tied it at 3-all in the seventh when the lefty crushed the ball well past the right-field wall. Clemson took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Cannarella singled up the middle, scoring Hinderleider, who had reached base with a double to left.

Clemson’s Jacob McGovern got the win to move his record to 3-0 and Gordon earned his 10th save of the year.

Catcher Caden Bodine got a pair of hits for the Chanticleers who will play a loser-out game on Sunday against High Point.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.