Chase Briscoe named to replace outgoing Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed that the NASCAR driver will replace the retiring Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota for the 2025 Cup Series season, days after driver Christopher Bell accidentally spoiled the surprise at a news conference.

Bell was asked an innocuous question over the weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway about a potential leadership shift at JGR in the wake of Truex’s retirement.

“Whenever Chase comes into the car …,” he started to say.

Bell stopped instantly and smiled, a realization swept over him there was no going back on this blunder. Briscoe would in fact inherit the No. 19 Toyota next season at JGR.

JGR poked fun at the mishap at Tuesday’s news conference to introduce Briscoe in North Carolina.

“Since I had the mistake of starting this,” Bell said. “I guess I’ll get to finish it out today.”

With that, Bell introduced Briscoe, set to become the first driver among the four at Stewart-Haas Racing to land a Cup ride for next season. SHR, a two-time NASCAR championship team with 69 Cup Series victories since its 2009 formation, announced last month it would close its organization at the end of this season. SHR this year fields Cup cars for Briscoe, Josh Berry, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece.

“We have to win,” Gibbs said. “We think Chase can win.”

Briscoe, who signed a multi-year contract, is 16th in the Cup points standings after a runner-up finish in Sunday’s race at New Hampshire. In his Cup Series career, he has one victory, 12 top-five finishes, 27 top-10s and two poles.

“JGR is the place to be if you want to go win races week in and week out and to race for the championship every year,” Briscoe said.

Bass Pro will remain as a sponsor, including the 2025 Daytona 500. Truex has won 34 Cup races, 32 since 2015. He had a career-high eight wins in 2017, when he won the series championship. He will remain with JGR as an ambassador.

Briscoe will be paired with crew chief James Small. Small helped lead Truex to eight wins since he became crew chief in 2020.

“Chase’s proven high character and racing acumen will fit perfectly amongst the talented drivers in the Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota camps,” TRD president Dave Wilson said.

