Bay FC to play an NWSL match at the San Francisco Giants’ ballpark

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bay FC will play the Washington Spirit in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Oracle…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bay FC will play the Washington Spirit in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Oracle Park, home of baseball’s San Francisco Giants.

Bay FC hopes the Aug. 23 match will attract an NWSL record of 40,000-plus fans to the ballpark on the San Francisco Bay.

“We’re eager for the opportunity to create league history alongside the Washington Spirit by being the first professional women’s teams to play at Oracle Park and thankful to the San Francisco Giants for their support of our ambitions,” Bay CEO Brady Stewart said in a statement Tuesday. “Playing a match in San Francisco allows us to connect with our fans from around the Bay Area in an incredible setting.”

Bay FC plays its home matches at PayPal Park in San Jose. The team played last year against the Chicago Stars at Wrigley Field, which drew a league-record 35,038 fans.

“Oracle Park has long been home to iconic events across sports and entertainment, and we’re proud to host our first-ever women’s professional soccer match this summer. The match represents a milestone not only for the ballpark, but for the entire Bay Area community,” said Stephen Revetria, president of Giants Enterprises.

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.