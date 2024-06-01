Cameron’s grand slam highlights 7-run inning for SE Missouri State in 9-3 win over Louisiana Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Josh Cameron belted a grand slam and Ian Riley also drove in four runs, leading Southeast…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Josh Cameron belted a grand slam and Ian Riley also drove in four runs, leading Southeast Missouri State to a 9-3 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday in an elimination game at the Fayetteville Regional.

SE Missouri State (35-26) stays alive and on Sunday will play the loser of Saturday’s later regional game between Kansas State and Arkansas.

Cameron’s grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning that gave the Redhawks a 9-1 lead. Earlier in the inning, Riley had a two-run single. Brooks Kettering brought Riley home with a triple. Six of the seven runs were unearned after an infield throwing error to open the inning.

A two-out, two-run double by the Bulldogs’ Adarius Myers in the fifth inning was the game’s final scoring play.

It was the second loss of the day for Louisiana Tech (45-19) after the Bulldogs also lost to Kansas State 19-4 in the completion of a game that was suspended late Friday night.

