Brown hits two home runs, UCSB holds off Fresno State rally to win 9-6

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jessada Brown hit two home runs and drove in four runs and Aaron Parker went…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jessada Brown hit two home runs and drove in four runs and Aaron Parker went 5-for-5, leading regional host UC Santa Barbara to a 9-6 victory over Fresno State on Friday night at the NCAA Tournament.

Brown hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a three-run blast in the Gauchos’ four-run fourth. Parker hit a solo home run in the sixth for his only RBI and only run scored.

Justin Trimble added three RBIs for the Gauchos (43-12), who will play Oregon in the winners’ bracket on Saturday. Fresno State (33-28) will play San Diego in an elimination game.

Trailing 9-3 entering the eighth inning, Fresno State rallied with three runs that scored on an error, a wild pitch and a single by Grady Morgan.

The Bulldogs threatened again in the ninth and had runners on the corners with one out. Matt Ager then came on to pitch for the Gauchos and retired the side on two fly balls for his 11th save.

UCSB starter Ryan Gallagher (10-1) got the win. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs of which only one was earned. ___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.