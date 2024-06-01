Blue Jays put two-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano on 15-day IL because of sore elbow

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put All-Star closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put All-Star closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore right elbow and recalled left-hander Brendon Little from Triple-A Buffalo.

Romano’s stint on the IL is retroactive to Thursday. The right-hander wasn’t available in Friday’s 14-inning win over Pittsburgh because he was still sore from Wednesday’s save against the White Sox, his eighth in nine chances.

Romano missed part of spring training and the first 17 games of the season because of elbow soreness.

He had an MRI on Friday. Manager John Schneider said Romano has no structural damage, adding that the two-time All-Star will be shut down for several days.

Schneider said right-handers Yimi García and Chad Green will share closing duties while Romano is sidelined.

Romano’s injury comes one day after Toronto put 2022 Cy Young finalist Alek Manaoh on the 15-day IL because of a sprained elbow.

